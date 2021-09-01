After ECHR Request, Two Seriously Ill Russian Brothers Are Released From Detention

On August 28, 2021, after a request from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) to the Russian authorities, Brothers Aleksandr Lubin and Anatoliy Isakov were released from pretrial detention. Even though both brothers are disabled, they were detained in the Kurgan Region of Russia for one and a half months. They are still facing potential prison sentences pending the outcome of their criminal case.

On July 13 and 14, 2021, security forces in the Kurgan Region conducted mass raids on the homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Brother Isakov, who is 56 years old, and Brother Lubin, who is 65 years old, were among several Witnesses taken into custody.

Brother Lubin has a serious vascular disease, hypertension, and an autoimmune disease that affects his organs. He requires humidified oxygen for 16 hours each day and medical treatments, which he was denied. He has difficulty walking and cannot rise without assistance. His wife, Tatyana, is also disabled and has suffered four strokes.

Brother Isakov was diagnosed with cancer of the blood and has multiple compression fractures in his spine and ribs, requiring him to use a wheelchair. Imprisonment interrupted the course of his chemotherapy. He was also denied his pain medication. Unfortunately, Brother Isakov also contracted COVID-19 in the pretrial detention center.

For weeks, attorneys appealed to the court to release the two brothers from detention, but to no avail. Instead, judges based their decision on a certificate from doctors at the Kurgan Regional Clinical Hospital who absurdly claimed that Brothers Lubin and Isakov had no illnesses that exempted them from pretrial detention.

Brother Lubin and Brother Isakov leaving the detention center

On August 8, 2021, attorneys sent complaints to the ECHR. In turn, the ECHR made a request to the General Prosecutor’s Office of the Russian Federation. On August 24, 2021, the two brothers were sent again to the Kurgan Regional Clinical Hospital. This time, the doctors determined that Brothers Lubin and Isakov had illnesses that precluded them from detention.

We pray for these two brothers who are maintaining their integrity despite persecution and illness. We know that Jehovah will continue to “show his strength” in their behalf.—2 Chronicles 16:9.