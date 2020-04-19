Virtual Release of Bible in Romanian

On April 19, 2020, the revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures was released in Romanian at a special meeting held in Bucharest, Romania. Brother Jon Brenca, a member of the Romania Branch Committee, released the Bible through streaming and videoconferencing to all Romanian-language congregations in Romania and Moldova. The program was also interpreted into Hungarian, Romany (Romania), and Romanian Sign Language. Over 69,000 viewed the program.

The translation of the Bible took over three years to complete and involved two translation teams. This revised translation uses clear and natural language while accurately conveying the sense of the original Biblical text. One translator states: “The revised New World Translation, with its contemporary language, encourages reading. . . . And thus the heart can be deeply touched by the profound message of the Scriptures.”

Another member of the translation team mentions: “With its clear language, this edition is a Bible study tool for people of all ages. No doubt it will help all honesthearted people to draw close to Jehovah. It is a living book in a living language.”

The New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures has been translated in whole or in part into 187 languages, including 31 complete revisions based on the 2013 English edition. The more than 65,000 Jehovah’s Witnesses throughout the world who speak Romanian will fully benefit from this revised translation.

This joyful event is evidence of Jehovah’s blessing on those who love him and serve him in unity.—Proverbs 10:22.