2021 Memorial Commemoration—Memorial Discourse Given to Inmates of Romanian Prison via Videoconference

For 17 years our brothers conducted weekly Bible discussions with inmates in the Jilava Bucharest Penitentiary in Romania. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, in-person meetings were suspended. But just two weeks before the Memorial observance of Jesus’ death on March 27, 2021, prison officials allowed these meetings to resume via videoconferencing. Our brothers asked the prison officials if the Memorial program could be held virtually. The officials agreed. In total, 21 inmates and 4 officials attended the Memorial.

Brother Corneliu Cepan presented the Memorial discourse in Romanian. Brother Angelos Karamplias interpreted the talk into Greek for one of the Greek-speaking inmates who was tied in. Four of the prison personnel, including the deputy director, also attended the program.

Brother Cepan expresses: “I felt that it was a real privilege to deliver this Memorial talk. The inmates really listened and reflected on the supreme sacrifice that Jesus made for them.”

“We are so happy that Jehovah opened a door to preach to the prisoners and to hold the Lord’s Evening Meal,” says Brother Karamplias. “We hope that in the future many other inmates will join the virtual Bible discussions and receive comfort from the Scriptures.”

We are happy that the prison officials gave the inmates the opportunity to listen to the Memorial discourse.—1 Timothy 2:3, 4.