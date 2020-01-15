Major Earthquakes Strike Puerto Rico

On January 7, 2020, a magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Puerto Rico, followed by hundreds of smaller quakes and aftershocks. On the morning of January 11, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake rocked the island.

A congregation in Castañer, Lares, holds its meetings despite the loss of power

Many in the affected area are still without power and are now living out of doors. The United States branch has confirmed that there are no injuries or fatalities among our brothers. However, 248 have been displaced from their homes. Additionally, 8 homes of publishers were destroyed and 70 homes sustained damage. Ten Kingdom Halls have also been damaged. A Disaster Relief Committee, along with local circuit overseers, is organizing relief aid and shepherding the publishers affected.

Despite these challenging conditions, our brothers have continued their spiritual routine. Brother Robert Hendriks, who coordinates the efforts of the Public Information Desk in the United States branch office, explained: “This type of disaster is not common in Puerto Rico, so these earthquakes have been a source of anxiety for our brothers and sisters. However, we have been very encouraged to see their positive response. To the extent possible, they have continued with their meetings and field service despite not having electricity or water. The elders are doing an outstanding job shepherding, encouraging, and supporting all those in need.”

Many brothers are living out of doors to avoid injury from further earthquakes

We are encouraged by our brothers’ appreciation for spiritual things while they cope with this natural disaster. We pray that Jehovah will continue to give them peace of mind.—Psalm 119:165.