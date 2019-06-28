Lisbon, Portugal—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experience: Mr. Santos was one of the tour bus drivers for the delegates. When the bus captain invited him to the convention, Mr. Santos stated: “I want to go. Ever since I’ve started working with you, I feel such a peace that I can’t describe. I don’t know where this peace comes from, but you give me peace. I’ll be at the stadium all day, so I want to attend.” After attending, Mr. Santos said that he really appreciated the program. He is from a village outside of Lisbon. While at the convention, he met a brother who lives in a nearby village. Mr. Santos agreed to meet with the brother when they return home.