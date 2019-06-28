JULY 5, 2019
PORTUGAL
Lisbon, Portugal—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: June 28-30, 2019
Location: Sport Lisboa e Benfica Benfica Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal
Program Languages: English, Portuguese (Portugal), Portuguese Sign Language, Spanish
Peak Attendance: 63,390
Total Number Baptized: 451
Number of International Delegates: 5,300
Invited Branches: Angola, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Ghana, India, Mozambique, Senegal, Spain, United States, Venezuela
Local Experience: Mr. Santos was one of the tour bus drivers for the delegates. When the bus captain invited him to the convention, Mr. Santos stated: “I want to go. Ever since I’ve started working with you, I feel such a peace that I can’t describe. I don’t know where this peace comes from, but you give me peace. I’ll be at the stadium all day, so I want to attend.” After attending, Mr. Santos said that he really appreciated the program. He is from a village outside of Lisbon. While at the convention, he met a brother who lives in a nearby village. Mr. Santos agreed to meet with the brother when they return home.
Local brothers and sisters greeting delegates who have just arrived at the airport
Delegates arrive at the open house hosted by the Portugal branch office
Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, giving the concluding talk on the first day of the convention
Attendees sing in Portuguese sign language
One of our new sisters getting baptized
A young local sister poses with models of Caleb and Sophia
Delegates sing the final song of the convention
Special full-time servants from various lands wave to the audience at the conclusion of the convention
Delegates join a local brother participating in public witnessing
Local brothers and sisters performing a traditional dance for the delegates
Brothers and sisters who performed during the evening gathering wave to the audience