Book of Matthew Released in Kabuverdianu

On September 25, 2022, Brother Mário Pinto de Oliveira, a member of the Portugal Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Gospel According to Matthew in Kabuverdianu. The Bible book was released in digital format during a special virtual meeting, which was live streamed from the Portugal branch office in Lisbon. A total of 3,812 individuals viewed the program, including ones who tied in to the event from Kingdom Halls in Cape Verde and Portugal.

Kabuverdianu is a Portuguese-based Creole language. It is the mother tongue of most people who live on Cape Verde. The Portugal branch office oversees the preaching work in Cape Verde.

The Kabuverdianu remote translation office located in Praia, Santiago, Cape Verde

Regarding this recent Bible translation, one translator said: “Although there were already some books of the Bible translated into Kabuverdianu, they are not readily available. For many who receive this Bible, it will be the first time they read God’s Word in their native language.”

Another translator expressed: “This Bible is easy to read, easy to understand, and contains words that we use in our day-to-day life. It is a great gift from Jehovah and will be very helpful in our preaching work. Now we will spend less time explaining words and be able to focus more on touching people’s hearts.”

The release of the book of Matthew in Kabuverdianu is a powerful reminder that our impartial God will make his Word available to all who are searching for him.—Acts 10:34, 35.