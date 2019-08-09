Warsaw, Poland—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experiences: Mr. Kamil Kaźmierkiewicz, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Warsaw Mokotów (one of the hotels that accommodated delegates), wrote the following: “Cooperation with you is exemplary—I wish I would have more guests who are so kind and positive. The strong connection and unity between the participants is visible. . . . I take my hat off to the perfect logistics of this event.”

Mr. Kamil Lubański, owner of KL Team, the company contracted to provide bus transportation, also related: “Right from the start of our working together, I could sense a very good atmosphere and working relationship from Jehovah’s Witnesses. They are very involved and professional. This very large event was well planned and prepared. Our company has had the privilege of supporting many prestigious and government events that were organized on a national and European level. However, it is rare to find a client that is so logistically and methodically prepared. To summarize, our drivers and coordinators only have positive things to say about working with Jehovah’s Witnesses. We hope that in the future we will be able to work together again.”