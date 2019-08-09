AUGUST 15, 2019
POLAND
Warsaw, Poland—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Download
Dates: August 9-11, 2019
Locations: Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw and Torwar Hall Warsaw, Poland
Program Languages: English, Polish
Peak Attendance: 32,069
Total Number Baptized: 190
Number of International Delegates: 6,892
Invited Branches: Central Europe, Chile, Ecuador, Finland, France, Georgia, Hungary, Japan, Korea, Moldova, Romania, Ukraine, United States
Local Experiences: Mr. Kamil Kaźmierkiewicz, general manager of Four Points by Sheraton Warsaw Mokotów (one of the hotels that accommodated delegates), wrote the following: “Cooperation with you is exemplary—I wish I would have more guests who are so kind and positive. The strong connection and unity between the participants is visible. . . . I take my hat off to the perfect logistics of this event.”
Mr. Kamil Lubański, owner of KL Team, the company contracted to provide bus transportation, also related: “Right from the start of our working together, I could sense a very good atmosphere and working relationship from Jehovah’s Witnesses. They are very involved and professional. This very large event was well planned and prepared. Our company has had the privilege of supporting many prestigious and government events that were organized on a national and European level. However, it is rare to find a client that is so logistically and methodically prepared. To summarize, our drivers and coordinators only have positive things to say about working with Jehovah’s Witnesses. We hope that in the future we will be able to work together again.”
Delegates are warmly welcomed at the airport
Attendees enter the venue on Friday morning
An aerial view of one of the convention venues, Municipal Stadium of Legia Warsaw
Brother Gerrit Lösch of the Governing Body delivers the concluding talk on Friday
Three individuals being baptized on Saturday
Brothers and sisters listen closely to the convention program
Delegates in their traditional clothing pose for a photograph outside the stadium
On Sunday, visiting special full-time servants on the field of the venue sing the closing song with the audience
A group of young sisters sing to the delegates at the evening gathering
Brothers and sisters perform a traditional Polish dance at the evening gathering