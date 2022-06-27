New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Polish Sign Language

On June 19, 2022, Brother Przemysław Bobów, a member of the Poland Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Polish Sign Language. An estimated audience of 1,000 viewed the special prerecorded program.

The new translation, the first ever of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Polish Sign Language, is available on jw.org and in the JW Library Sign Language app.

“We are very pleased that with this release, deaf people have access to vivid, expressive Biblical accounts that will help them follow Jesus even more closely and draw closer to our loving Father, Jehovah,” Brother Bobów said.

Jehovah’s Witnesses have published material in Polish Sign Language since 2004, beginning with the brochure What Does God Require of Us? The first two sign-language congregations in Poland were established in 2006. There are now 13 congregations and 22 groups and pregroups in the sign-language field.

Members of the Polish Sign Language translation team at work

We are convinced that the release of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Polish Sign Language harmonizes with Jehovah’s will that “all sorts of people should be saved and come to an accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:4.