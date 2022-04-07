Giving Generously in Time of Need

Sister Barbara Osmyk-Urban, a single mother living in Rzeszów, Poland, used her weekly Family Worship period as an opportunity to teach her children, ten-year-old Jakub and eight-year-old Nina, lessons in hospitality and empathy. The family put these lessons into action. They have housed more than 20 brothers and sisters since the war in Ukraine broke out on February 24, 2022.

As our brothers and sisters flee the war-torn country of Ukraine for safer areas, Witnesses in Poland and other countries are welcoming them into their homes or volunteering to help in other ways. To date, at least 11,000 Witnesses from Ukraine have fled to Poland. During the conflict, Ukrainian men between the ages of 18 and 60 are not permitted to leave the country. However, men who have at least three minor children are among the exceptions.

“These refugees from Ukraine are our spiritual family,” Barbara said. Her children feel the same sense of brotherly love. Jakub and Nina willingly gave up their bedrooms. With language being a barrier, they communicated with smiles, hugs, and tears. When the refugees eventually moved on, Jakub even said the house was too quiet and asked his mom if they could house more brothers and sisters.

Łukasz Cholewiński and Rafał Jankowski

Brothers Łukasz Cholewiński and Rafał Jankowski volunteer to transport humanitarian aid into Ukraine. The brothers describe seeing a mass of sobbing women and children waiting at border crossings in an effort to find safety. Łukasz relates: “The amazing thing is that when we meet our brothers and sisters they are joyful.”

The trip to Ukraine and back can take up to four hours. Once the aid arrives, brothers in Ukraine distribute the aid throughout the country. There is no shortage of volunteers to make these trips to Ukraine despite the potential danger. “It is a great honor and privilege to help,” Rafał said.

Sister Elżbieta Ustrzycka, who lives in Rzeszów, describes how she felt receiving Ukrainian Witnesses into her home: “I was very touched by the sight of the elders from my congregation who brought those families, walking in at midnight with children asleep in their arms. This image will stay with me for a long time.”

Bartłomiej and Estera Figura

Brother Bartłomiej Figura is one of the elders who are working tirelessly. He and his wife, Estera, travel to the border or to train stations to transport fellow Witnesses to safety. At times, the couple give up their entire apartment. When able, they also give material support.

“We are one spiritual family,” Bartłomiej says. “We feel very close to the brothers and sisters. By making ourselves available, we often see how Jehovah satisfies a specific need of our fellow believers.”

To date, our Polish brothers have prepared at least 23,000 care packages, which include food, personal hygiene products, and other supplies.

Polish young ones and their parents use the JW Language and JW Library apps to write cards in the Ukrainian language. These are included in care packages

We are confident that Jehovah will continue to care for the needs of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters as fellow worshippers continue to give generously.—Proverbs 11:24; Romans 12:13.