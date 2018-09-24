Typhoon Yutu, which previously had struck the Northern Mariana Islands as a super typhoon on October 24, made landfall on Luzon, the largest island of the Philippines, on Tuesday, October 30. Heavy rainfall from the storm caused flooding and fatal landslides. Thousands of people were evacuated, and 11 people were killed.

The Philippines branch reports that no brothers or sisters were killed or injured by the storm. However, 73 homes of our brothers were damaged as well as 6 Kingdom Halls. The Philippines branch is coordinating the relief work.

We continue to pray for our brothers and sisters in the Philippines, who have been affected by 18 typhoons this year. Along with them, we trust in Jehovah, knowing that he will sustain us.—Psalm 55:22.