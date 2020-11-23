NOVEMBER 23, 2020
PHILIPPINES
Typhoon Vamco Hits Parts of the Philippines Already Ravaged by Powerful Storms
Location
Luzon
Disaster
On November 11, 2020, Typhoon Vamco (locally known as Ulysses) hit Patnanungan in the province of Quezon and then devastated many areas of Luzon
Typhoon Vamco is the 21st tropical cyclone to affect the Philippines this year and caused record flooding
The typhoon came less than two weeks after Super Typhoon Goni, considered one of the most powerful storms in the Philippines since 2013, ravaged parts of Luzon
The heavy rains of successive storms increased the water levels in major dams to dangerous degrees. This prompted the authorities to release the waters, flooding areas not directly hit by Typhoon Vamco
Effect on our brothers and sisters
Over 600 families were displaced by the flooding. Some of these families had to flee to their rooftops to escape the rising floodwaters before being rescued
A young brother was injured when glass debris hit his face. He is recovering
Property damage
An initial report indicates:
At least 6 Kingdom Halls and 1 remote translation office were flooded
At least 20 homes were damaged
1 home was totally destroyed
Relief efforts
Circuit overseers and the local elders coordinated the initial relief efforts, such as providing food, water, and shelter for those displaced
Some families have been able to return to their homes to begin the cleanup work
3 new Disaster Relief Committees are taking the lead with the relief efforts
The brothers exercise care to ensure that the relief work is in harmony with safety guidelines for COVID-19
We know that Jehovah will sustain our brothers and sisters during this difficult time. We eagerly look forward to the time when all of Jehovah’s people will live in peace and security, without the fear of natural disasters.—Psalm 4:8.