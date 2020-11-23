Typhoon Vamco Hits Parts of the Philippines Already Ravaged by Powerful Storms

On November 11, 2020, Typhoon Vamco (locally known as Ulysses) hit Patnanungan in the province of Quezon and then devastated many areas of Luzon

Typhoon Vamco is the 21st tropical cyclone to affect the Philippines this year and caused record flooding

The typhoon came less than two weeks after Super Typhoon Goni, considered one of the most powerful storms in the Philippines since 2013, ravaged parts of Luzon