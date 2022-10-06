Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

Typhoon Noru caused massive flooding in the Philippines

OCTOBER 6, 2022
PHILIPPINES

Typhoon Noru Hits Philippines

Typhoon Noru Hits Philippines

On September 25, 2022, Super Typhoon Noru, known locally as Karding, made landfall in the Polillo Islands in Quezon Province, Philippines. The typhoon later made landfall in the Aurora Province. The storm packed winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph), and wind gusts topped 240 kilometers per hour (149 mph). Noru caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure as well as massive flooding.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 180 families were evacuated

  • 209 homes sustained minor damage

  • 20 homes sustained major damage

  • 22 homes were destroyed

  • 7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage

Relief Efforts

  • 2 Disaster Relief Committees were appointed

  • Local elders are shepherding those affected and providing practical assistance

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We continue to pray for our brothers impacted by the storm as they take refuge in Jehovah.—Psalm 57:1.

 

You May Also Like

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Do Jehovah’s Witnesses Assist With Disaster Relief?

Learn how we provide practical disaster relief assistance for fellow believers as well as others.

NEWS RELEASES

Typhoon Noru Hits Philippines

English
Typhoon Noru Hits Philippines
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022283/univ/art/702022283_univ_sqr_xl.jpg