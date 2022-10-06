OCTOBER 6, 2022
PHILIPPINES
Typhoon Noru Hits Philippines
On September 25, 2022, Super Typhoon Noru, known locally as Karding, made landfall in the Polillo Islands in Quezon Province, Philippines. The typhoon later made landfall in the Aurora Province. The storm packed winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph), and wind gusts topped 240 kilometers per hour (149 mph). Noru caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure as well as massive flooding.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
180 families were evacuated
209 homes sustained minor damage
20 homes sustained major damage
22 homes were destroyed
7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
1 Kingdom Hall sustained major damage
Relief Efforts
2 Disaster Relief Committees were appointed
Local elders are shepherding those affected and providing practical assistance
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We continue to pray for our brothers impacted by the storm as they take refuge in Jehovah.—Psalm 57:1.