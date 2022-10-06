Typhoon Noru Hits Philippines

On September 25, 2022, Super Typhoon Noru, known locally as Karding, made landfall in the Polillo Islands in Quezon Province, Philippines. The typhoon later made landfall in the Aurora Province. The storm packed winds of 195 kilometers per hour (121 mph), and wind gusts topped 240 kilometers per hour (149 mph). Noru caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure as well as massive flooding.