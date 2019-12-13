Typhoon Devastates Parts of Philippines

Typhoon Kammuri, also known in the Philippines as Tisoy, made landfall on December 2, 2019, in the Bicol region of southern Luzon. Although none of Jehovah’s Witnesses were killed or injured, 108 homes of Witness families sustained heavy damage and 478 were partially damaged. Additionally, 15 Kingdom Halls were damaged.

Because of the widespread impact of the storm, the Philippines branch formed eight Disaster Relief Committees to provide spiritual and material help to the brothers.

We pray for our brothers in the Philippines, echoing the words of the psalmist: “May Jehovah answer you in the day of distress. . . . May he send you help from the holy place.”—Psalm 20:1, 2.