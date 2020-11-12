NOVEMBER 12, 2020
PHILIPPINES
Two Typhoons Ravage Parts of Philippines
Location
Southern Luzon and adjacent islands
Disaster
On October 25, 2020, Typhoon Molave, also known in the Philippines as Quinta, struck the Albay province in the Bicol region of Luzon, Philippines. The powerful storm then continued across the island of Luzon
On November 1, 2020, Super Typhoon Goni, also known in the Philippines as Rolly, made landfall on Catanduanes, another island in the Bicol region of Luzon. The Category 5 storm then proceeded to ravage other provinces, some of which were already damaged by Typhoon Molave
The two storms brought heavy rains and strong winds that caused significant flooding, widespread power outages, and water shortages. Communication with the affected areas continues to be extremely difficult
The heavy rainfall also triggered lahars, or devastating volcanic mudflows, on Mount Mayon that inundated many homes near the mountain
Effect on our brothers and sisters
Hundreds of publishers were displaced or evacuated
An 89-year-old sister suffered minor injuries while evacuating her home, which was completely destroyed
Property damage
134 homes and 8 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
75 homes and 8 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
101 homes and 1 Kingdom Hall were totally destroyed
Relief efforts
Circuit overseers and local elders are collaborating with six Disaster Relief Committees to ensure that the brothers have sufficient food, water, shelter, and other necessary aid. Our brothers are diligently observing COVID-19 safety guidelines while providing relief aid and comfort
We will continue to pray for our brothers affected by these destructive natural disasters. During this difficult time, we know that Jehovah will continue to be “the Father of tender mercies and the God of all comfort” to our brothers and sisters.—2 Corinthians 1:3.