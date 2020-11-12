Two Typhoons Ravage Parts of Philippines

On October 25, 2020, Typhoon Molave, also known in the Philippines as Quinta, struck the Albay province in the Bicol region of Luzon, Philippines. The powerful storm then continued across the island of Luzon

On November 1, 2020, Super Typhoon Goni, also known in the Philippines as Rolly, made landfall on Catanduanes, another island in the Bicol region of Luzon. The Category 5 storm then proceeded to ravage other provinces, some of which were already damaged by Typhoon Molave

The two storms brought heavy rains and strong winds that caused significant flooding, widespread power outages, and water shortages. Communication with the affected areas continues to be extremely difficult