On December 29, 2018, Tropical Depression Usman made landfall over Samar, the third largest island in the Philippines. The storm brought torrential rain, causing landslides and flash flooding. At least 25 people have been killed, and 42 were injured. A total of 22,835 homes sustained damage.

The Philippines branch reports that no brothers or sisters were killed by the storm. However, three homes of our brothers were destroyed, and four were partially damaged. Additionally, one Kingdom Hall was damaged. Under the direction of the branch, a Disaster Relief Committee provided relief supplies and temporary housing to the affected families.

We are confident that our brothers and sisters affected by this storm will continue to put their trust in Jehovah, knowing that he will make them firm and strong.—1 Peter 5:10.