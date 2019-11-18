Multiple Earthquakes Shake Southern Philippines

A series of powerful earthquakes have rocked the southern Philippines since October 16, 2019, killing 21 people, injuring over 400, and displacing more than 35,000. At least three of these quakes registered above magnitude 6.0. Aftershocks continue to occur in the area. None of our brothers were killed, although one sister experienced a minor injury.

Four Kingdom Halls and 195 of our brothers’ homes were heavily damaged; 9 Kingdom Halls and 351 homes sustained partial damage. Many of our brothers are living in tents because it is unsafe to be inside their homes.

The Philippines branch office has appointed two Disaster Relief Committees to coordinate the relief efforts. Six branch representatives, including three Branch Committee members, have visited the affected area to provide spiritual encouragement.

We pray that Jehovah will continue to help our brothers affected by this earthquake.—Psalm 70:5.