NOVEMBER 8, 2019
PHILIPPINES
Manila, Philippines—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention
Dates: November 1-3, 2019
Locations: Mall of Asia Arena and SMX Convention Center in Manila, Philippines
Program Languages: English, Tagalog
Peak Attendance: 26,245
Total Number Baptized: 145
Number of International Delegates: 5,397
Invited Branches: Australasia, Central Europe, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, United States
Local Experiences: Rogelio Jolongbayan, regional manager of customer relations for the Mall of Asia Arena, stated: “You are so far the most disciplined group among those that we have interacted with. It’s been a pleasure having you in our arena.”
Nolasco Bathan, brigadier general and district director of the southern police district, said: “The delegates all nicely queued up entering the venue. When things are this organized, we are not even needed here!”
Teofilo Labe Jr., assistant security manager at the Manila Hotel, was assigned to monitor the management of the delegates for their tours. After observing for a while, he said: “If the management asks me to rate how you manage your tour departures, . . . I will rate you more than excellent. Your group is very organized.”
Local brothers and sisters welcome visiting delegates to Philippines Bethel
Brothers and sisters distribute invitations before the convention
Prior to the start of the convention, four branch representatives answer questions at a press conference
Convention attendees outside the venue
International delegates and local publishers pose for a photograph
Brothers and sisters sing a Kingdom song during the convention
Two new brothers are baptized on Saturday
Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on Saturday
Visiting special full-time servants join Brother Sanderson on and around the stage on the last day of the convention
At the evening gathering, brothers and sisters perform a traditional Philippine folk dance known as Tinikling