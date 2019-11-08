Skip to content

NOVEMBER 8, 2019
PHILIPPINES

Manila, Philippines—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

  • Dates: November 1-3, 2019

  • Locations: Mall of Asia Arena and SMX Convention Center in Manila, Philippines

  • Program Languages: English, Tagalog

  • Peak Attendance: 26,245

  • Total Number Baptized: 145

  • Number of International Delegates: 5,397

  • Invited Branches: Australasia, Central Europe, France, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Madagascar, Malaysia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, United States

  • Local Experiences: Rogelio Jolongbayan, regional manager of customer relations for the Mall of Asia Arena, stated: “You are so far the most disciplined group among those that we have interacted with. It’s been a pleasure having you in our arena.”

    Nolasco Bathan, brigadier general and district director of the southern police district, said: “The delegates all nicely queued up entering the venue. When things are this organized, we are not even needed here!”

    Teofilo Labe Jr., assistant security manager at the Manila Hotel, was assigned to monitor the management of the delegates for their tours. After observing for a while, he said: “If the management asks me to rate how you manage your tour departures, . . . I will rate you more than excellent. Your group is very organized.”

 

Local brothers and sisters welcome visiting delegates to Philippines Bethel

Brothers and sisters distribute invitations before the convention

Prior to the start of the convention, four branch representatives answer questions at a press conference

Convention attendees outside the venue

International delegates and local publishers pose for a photograph

Brothers and sisters sing a Kingdom song during the convention

Two new brothers are baptized on Saturday

Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, delivers the concluding talk on Saturday

Visiting special full-time servants join Brother Sanderson on and around the stage on the last day of the convention

At the evening gathering, brothers and sisters perform a traditional Philippine folk dance known as Tinikling

