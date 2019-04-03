At special events held during January 2019, Brother Mark Sanderson, a member of the Governing Body, released the Bible in Cebuano, Tagalog, and Waray-Waray. The Cebuano edition was released at the Hoops Dome in Lapu-Lapu City on January 12. The following day, the Waray-Waray edition was distributed at the Leyte Academic Center in Palo, Leyte. On January 20, the Tagalog edition was released at the Metro Manila Assembly Hall in Quezon City.

A family enjoys their new copy of the revised New World Translation in Cebuano.

Hundreds of Kingdom Halls were tied in to these programs, and over 163,000 copies of the New World Translation were distributed.

Brother Dean Jacek, at the Philippines branch office, explains: “The Cebuano and Tagalog editions are revised versions of the New World Translation. Each took over three years to develop. The Waray-Waray language previously only had the Christian Greek Scriptures, so this is the first time readers can enjoy the complete New World Translation. This project took over five years to complete.”

In the Philippines, over 60 percent of the population speaks Cebuano, Tagalog, or Waray-Waray. That number includes nearly 160,000 of our brothers and sisters, as well as over 197,000 Bible students. Additionally, there are tens of thousands of Filipinos who reside outside of the Philippines who will now be able to enjoy all the features of the New World Translation in these languages.

Sister Donica Jansuy, who attends a Tagalog congregation in the United States, said after downloading her new edition of the Bible: “The words in the revised Tagalog translation are so simple and clear, making it easier to grasp. The use of simple words helps us to feel like Jehovah is talking to us on a more personal level, making it easier for the Bible’s message to touch our hearts.”

To date, Jehovah’s Witnesses have made the New World Translation available in whole or in part in 179 languages. We thank Jehovah for making clear translations of his Word available for our brothers and sisters and to those with whom they share the Bible’s message.—Acts 13:48.