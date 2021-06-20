Jehovah’s Witnesses Release New World Translation in Bicol

Bicol is spoken by about 5.8 million people who live primarily in 5 provinces of the Philippines: Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, and Sorsogon

It is the fifth most widely spoken language in the Philippines

Over 5,800 publishers serve in Bicol-language congregations

It took 2 translation teams 7.5 years to complete the project

A member of the translation team explained: “Since Bicol has a number of different dialects, a special effort was made to use vocabulary that is understood by the majority of people in the Bicol-speaking region.”

Another translator said: “We are confident that this version with clear, modern language will make it easier for readers to grasp the meaning of Bible texts.”

In the Philippines, the complete revised version of the New World Translation is available in six other native languages: Cebuano, Hiligaynon, Iloko, Pangasinan, Tagalog, and Waray-Waray.

We rejoice with our Bicol-speaking brothers and sisters over this recent release. We are confident that this Bible will help more people to praise Jehovah and to “enjoy life forever.”—Psalm 22:26.