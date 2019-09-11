Flash Floods in the Philippines

On August 28, 2019, heavy rains caused the Talomo River to overflow in Davao City. According to government data, the subsequent flooding forced some 545 families to evacuate.

The Philippines branch office reports that 120 publishers from five congregations were impacted by this disaster. Many of the publishers had to take refuge at the local Kingdom Hall. Floodwaters destroyed three of our brothers’ homes, and damaged four.

The branch established a Disaster Relief Committee (DRC) to care for the needs of the affected brothers and sisters. The DRC has already coordinated the delivery of relief supplies and organized the cleaning of the flooded homes.

We pray that our brothers and sisters in Davao City will continue to be comforted by the brotherly love that abounds even during difficult times.—Romans 12:10.