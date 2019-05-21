Fires in the Philippines Consume Homes

In March 2019, a fire in the Philippines burned 128 homes in Calbayog City on Samar Island. The previous month, fires broke out in Taguig City on the island of Luzon. In total, seven homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses were destroyed by these fires. Our displaced brothers and sisters are currently staying with other Witnesses whose homes were unaffected.

The branch office responded promptly by organizing efforts to supply food, water, and clothing. The local elders shepherded the affected brothers and provided practical assistance. Two Disaster Relief Committees, with the support of Local Design/Construction personnel, are preparing to rebuild the homes of our fellow worshippers.

We trust that Jehovah will continue to be a refuge for our brothers impacted by these fires.—Psalm 62:8.