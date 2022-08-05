AUGUST 5, 2022
PHILIPPINES
Earthquake Rocks Northern Philippines
On July 27, 2022, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the island of Luzon in the Philippines. The province of Abra was especially hard-hit. Tremors were felt as far as Manila, some 400 kilometers (248 mi) away. Over 2,000 aftershocks were recorded.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters were killed
4 publishers suffered minor injuries
42 families were evacuated
63 homes sustained minor damage
1 home sustained major damage
13 Kingdom Halls sustained damage
Relief Efforts
1 Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to oversee the relief work
The local elders are shepherding those impacted
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
The branch office immediately sent relief items to our brothers and sisters in the affected areas and arranged for temporary shelter. Locally, publishers helped each other despite being victims of the earthquake themselves.
We have firm faith that Jehovah will rescue and save our brothers and sisters in this “time of distress.”—Psalm 50:15.