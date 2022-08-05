Skip to content

AUGUST 5, 2022
PHILIPPINES

Earthquake Rocks Northern Philippines

On July 27, 2022, a magnitude 7.0 earthquake rocked the island of Luzon in the Philippines. The province of Abra was especially hard-hit. Tremors were felt as far as Manila, some 400 kilometers (248 mi) away. Over 2,000 aftershocks were recorded.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

  • None of our brothers or sisters were killed

  • 4 publishers suffered minor injuries

  • 42 families were evacuated

  • 63 homes sustained minor damage

  • 1 home sustained major damage

  • 13 Kingdom Halls sustained damage

Relief Efforts

  • 1 Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to oversee the relief work

  • The local elders are shepherding those impacted

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

The branch office immediately sent relief items to our brothers and sisters in the affected areas and arranged for temporary shelter. Locally, publishers helped each other despite being victims of the earthquake themselves.

We have firm faith that Jehovah will rescue and save our brothers and sisters in this “time of distress.”—Psalm 50:15.

