Earthquake Rocks Northern Philippines

1 Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to oversee the relief work

The local elders are shepherding those impacted

All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

The branch office immediately sent relief items to our brothers and sisters in the affected areas and arranged for temporary shelter. Locally, publishers helped each other despite being victims of the earthquake themselves.

We have firm faith that Jehovah will rescue and save our brothers and sisters in this “time of distress.”—Psalm 50:15.