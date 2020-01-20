Blast of Volcanic Ash in the Philippines Threatens Eruption

On January 12, 2020, the Taal volcano in Batangas, Philippines, spewed ash some fourteen kilometers (9 mi) into the sky, prompting warnings of a possible “hazardous explosive eruption.” The authorities have ordered a total evacuation of tens of thousands of people living near the volcano, one of the most active in the country.

To date, over 500 brothers have been evacuated to safe locations that included Kingdom Halls and private homes of other Witnesses. None of our brothers have been injured. The Branch Committee has appointed a Disaster Relief Committee to address the immediate needs of the evacuees.

We pray that our brothers and sisters in the Philippines will continue to trust in Jehovah, “our refuge and strength.”—Psalm 46:1-3.