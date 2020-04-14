2020 Memorial Commemoration

In Davao City, Philippines, over 31,000 non-Witnesses linked in to one congregation’s Memorial commemoration. In obedience to governmental restrictions, the congregation was not able to meet together, so they held their observance via videoconference. The extraordinary turnout was the result of one young pioneer’s invitation.

Seventeen-year-old Daphane Jane is a regular pioneer in Davao City. She has been battling the early onset of glaucoma for several years, which has degenerated her eyesight. Daphane was determined to invite the doctor who has been treating her glaucoma to view the special talk and the Memorial via videoconference.

The doctor was impressed that Daphane could answer his questions using the Bible and direct him to articles from jw.org, so he accepted her invitation. On Sunday, April 5, not only was the doctor tied in to the special talk but 12 of his colleagues were tied in as well. Those colleagues, in turn, had invited yet more people. As a result, 128 people linked in to the special talk.

After the program, one of the doctors admitted that he previously “hated Jehovah’s Witnesses” and opposed our ministry. But having heard the special talk, he expressed: “I would like to apologize because I shouted at one of your sisters and humiliated her. Thank you so much for the privilege of listening to your talk. Please continue your preaching work.”

Daphane’s doctor decided to also watch the Memorial program and invite even more of his colleagues. Since the congregation’s videoconferencing system could not handle the added number of people, the doctor even assisted in hosting the videoconference. On the day of the Memorial, medical professionals, policemen, and high government officials were linked in to the meeting. By the end of the Memorial, over 31,000 had connected to the program either by video or audio.

One medical professional thanked Daphane and the brothers for the invitation and said: “We had no idea that Jehovah’s Witnesses preach online. You are using technology in a very good way.”

Another stated: “Many of us, doctors and nurses, were able to join. It’s been a long time since we have listened to a Bible talk, and this is the first time we had it through videoconference. We were surprised that the Witnesses have this way of worship. We hope that you continue these arrangements. It is a very big help especially during these times when things are getting worse.”

For some, the special talk and Memorial were especially moving. One viewer expressed: “It was my first time to cry while listening to a Bible-based talk. I am very thankful to you, Daphane Jane, that you invited your doctor, and we too were included among those comforted. Now, I believe that there is a God, and I thank you, because my point of view was changed.”

Having seen how Jehovah has helped her, Daphane Jane is determined to keep on preaching despite her physical limitations and the challenges of the pandemic. Her experience reminds us that we should “not give up in doing what is fine, for in due time we will reap if we do not tire out.”—Galatians 6:9.