Jehovah’s Witnesses in Peru welcomed 3,400 delegates from nine countries to the final “Be Courageous”! Special Convention of 2018, held from November 23 to 25. The convention originated at the Monumental Stadium in the capital city, Lima. The peak attendance at the stadium and the four satellite locations totaled 66,254. Additionally, 719 new brothers and sisters were baptized. The program was presented simultaneously in English, Peruvian Sign Language, Quechua Ayacucho, and Spanish.

A young attendee in the Monumental Stadium says goodbye on the final day of the convention.

A highlight of the event was the opportunity for delegates and local publishers to share together in the field ministry. Convention delegates also enjoyed some of the local food and culture and toured the Peru branch facilities.

Ezequiel Porras, a representative at the branch office in Peru, stated: “The effect of this special convention in Peru has been tremendous. Not only was it memorable for our brothers and sisters but it also proved to be an outstanding witness for the community. We thank Jehovah for this special opportunity to glorify his great name.”—1 Peter 2:12.