Jehovah’s Witnesses in Peru Expand Public Witnessing Surrounding Sporting Events

About 3,000 of our brothers and sisters are participating in a special public witnessing initiative in connection with the Pan American Games and Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru. The games, which started on July 26, 2019, and conclude on September 1, will include more than 8,500 athletes and draw an estimated 250,000 tourists.

The publishers have set up 100 preaching stations in 53 different locations in order to accommodate the many visitors. Literature is available in Aymara, English, French, Portuguese, Quechua (Ayacucho), and Spanish. The public witnessing carts also feature videos in Peruvian Sign Language for deaf and hard-of-hearing visitors.

Brother Kemps Moran Hurtado, who is helping to coordinate the campaign, stated: “This initiative will allow us to reach a large concentration of people from different backgrounds and cultures, since the events draw an international audience. Our public witnessing is a valuable aspect of our Bible education work—it offers a unique visible presence of Jehovah’s Witnesses to the public.”

We are excited to hear about this increased preaching activity. We are confident that Jehovah will continue to bless the work of our brothers and sisters in Peru as they continue to preach wherever people can be found.—Acts 17:17.