Jehovah’s Witnesses released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Guarani at a regional convention that was broadcast from the Bethel auditorium located in Capiatá, Paraguay, on August 16, 2019. Brother Daniel González, a member of the Paraguay Branch Committee, released the Bible on the first day of the convention. An additional thirteen venues were tied in to the program by video streaming, making the grand total attendance for the Bible release 5,631.

Although Spanish is widely spoken throughout Paraguay, an estimated 90 percent of the population also speaks Guarani, an indigenous language. This makes Paraguay the only country in Latin America where the majority speaks the same indigenous language.

One of the individuals who assisted with the translation effort observed that, prior to this translation, many brothers and sisters would pray to Jehovah in their mother tongue of Guarani. He explains: “Jehovah will now speak to us in Guarani. We already feel that Jehovah loves and dignifies us. Now, I feel more than ever that Jehovah is my Father.”

Without a doubt, the Bible in Guarani will have a positive effect on the 4,934 Guarani-speaking publishers in Paraguay, helping them strengthen their appreciation for Jehovah and his organization. We are confident that this translation will help readers benefit from the precious thoughts of our God.—Psalm 139:17.