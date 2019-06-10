Floodwaters Inundate Paraguay

Since the end of April 2019, heavy rains in Paraguay have caused devastating flooding along the Paraguay River. At least six people have died in the floods.

The Paraguay branch reports that this disaster has affected 137 of our brothers in several cities. In the capital city of Asunción, floodwaters broke through the wall of a Kingdom Hall that was being used to hold a class of the School for Kingdom Evangelizers. Thankfully, no one was injured.

The branch has already sent provisions such as food, water, and other basic necessities to the impacted brothers and sisters. Since the flooding is ongoing, the branch is actively monitoring the situation and will continue to provide needed support, both physical and spiritual.

We pray for our brothers and sisters affected by these floods in Paraguay. We know that Jehovah will be their “fortified place” during this difficult time.—Psalm 31:2.