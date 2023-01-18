Book of Matthew Released in Romany (Macedonia)

On January 8, 2023, Brother Daniel Jovanovic, a member of the North Macedonia Branch Committee, released The Bible—The Good News According to Matthew in the Romany (Macedonia) language in both Cyrillic and Roman scripts.

The Bible book was released during a special live event held in Skopje, North Macedonia. All Romany (Macedonia) congregations and groups in the Central Europe branch territory were invited to tie in to the program through JW Stream–Studio. Immediately following the release, the Bible book was available for download in digital and audio formats. Those who attended the event in person also received a printed copy of the Bible book in Cyrillic script.

The Romany family of languages is diverse and includes many distinct variants and dialects. Jehovah’s Witnesses began regularly translating our publications into Romany (Macedonia) in 2007. Currently, the translation team works at the branch office in Skopje, where there is the largest population of Romany (Macedonia)-speaking people in North Macedonia.

The Romany (Macedonia) translation team works at the North Macedonia branch office located in Skopje

One brother expressed: “When I read this translation in my native language, I feel like Jehovah is speaking to me personally.”

Another brother said: “Now when I read the Bible book of Matthew, I get an instant picture in my mind of what Jesus conveyed to his listeners.”

We pray that our brothers and sisters can effectively use this new release to continue “preaching the good news of the Kingdom.”—Matthew 9:35.