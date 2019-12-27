New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Tiv Language

On December 20, 2019, Brother Wilfred Simmons, a member of the Nigeria Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Tiv. The announcement was made at the “Love Never Fails”! Regional Convention held at the City Bay Event Center in Makurdi, Benue State, Nigeria.

The release of this Bible, which required close to two years to translate, is especially timely. Tiv is one of the major languages spoken in Nigeria, with over five million speakers. The Tiv-speaking territory has experienced a fine increase in publishers over the past three years, increasing from 600 to 1,012.

We are confident that this new translation will contribute to the growth in the Tiv-language field, which is “white for harvesting.”—John 4:35.