Jehovah’s Witnesses Release Revised New World Translation in Igbo

On April 4, 2021, at a special virtual meeting, Brother Kenneth Cook, a member of the Governing Body, released the revised New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Igbo. Publishers in the over 1,140 Igbo-speaking congregations in Nigeria were delighted to receive this revision, which comes 14 years after the release of the first New World Translation in the Igbo language.

This edition will benefit the more than 50,000 publishers who serve in the Igbo-language field. It will also be an excellent tool for use in preaching to the estimated 40 million people who speak the Igbo language.

One member of the Igbo translation team explains: “The liberal use of footnotes in the revised New World Translation makes this modern-language Bible appealing to any Igbo reader. The footnotes are not just explanations of Hebrew or Greek words and expressions. In some cases they are variants of the Igbo words, and in other cases they may include expressions that help readers who speak different dialects of Igbo to understand the text.”

Brother Archibong Ebiti, a member of the Nigeria Branch Committee, commented: “It took six translators four years to complete the revision. Although there were unexpected challenges and setbacks because of the pandemic, we thank Jehovah for generously granting his spirit to all who were involved in the project.”

We are confident that Igbo-speaking Witnesses around the world will enjoy reading the delightful words of this revised Bible. They will also find it easy to use in teaching and ‘explaining the way of God’ to others.—Acts 18:26.