Deadly Flooding in Nigeria

Heavy rainfall during the months of September and October 2020 has caused widespread flooding in several states in Nigeria. The flooding extensively damaged farmlands and property. Sadly, one of our brothers was killed as a result of the disaster. Additionally, more than 1,828 publishers have been displaced and at least 62 of our brothers’ homes have been damaged.

A flooded Kingdom Hall in Delta State, Nigeria

The Nigeria branch has appointed seven Disaster Relief Committees to coordinate the relief work in compliance with COVID-19 safety guidelines. Circuit overseers and local elders are collaborating to assist our affected brothers and sisters materially and spiritually.

We are saddened at the loss of life from this disaster. We know that Jehovah, the God of our salvation, will continue to comfort and assist our brothers during this difficult time.—Psalm 68:19.