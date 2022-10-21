OCTOBER 21, 2022
NIGERIA
“Colossal” Disaster as Nigeria Experiences Devastating Floods
Nigeria is experiencing its worst flood disaster in decades due to unusually heavy rainfall. The areas most affected are near the southern coast and along the Niger and Benue rivers. The flooding has damaged infrastructure, displaced over one million people, and caused at least 600 fatalities. The National Emergency Management Agency in Nigeria described the scale of the disaster as “colossal.” Authorities predict that a food crisis will result because of the widespread devastation.
Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters
None of our brothers or sisters have been killed
4,074 publishers have been displaced
900 homes are currently flooded
180 homes have been destroyed
70 Kingdom Halls and 1 Assembly Hall have been flooded
Relief Efforts
4 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed
Displaced publishers are being provided food, temporary housing, and other necessities
Local elders and circuit overseers are shepherding those affected and providing practical assistance
All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We are grateful to know that despite the critical times in which we live, Jehovah continues to provide his people “shelter on the day of calamity,” both physically and spiritually.—Psalm 27:5.