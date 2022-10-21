Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

A flooded building in Rivers State

OCTOBER 21, 2022
NIGERIA

“Colossal” Disaster as Nigeria Experiences Devastating Floods

“Colossal” Disaster as Nigeria Experiences Devastating Floods

Nigeria is experiencing its worst flood disaster in decades due to unusually heavy rainfall. The areas most affected are near the southern coast and along the Niger and Benue rivers. The flooding has damaged infrastructure, displaced over one million people, and caused at least 600 fatalities. The National Emergency Management Agency in Nigeria described the scale of the disaster as “colossal.” Authorities predict that a food crisis will result because of the widespread devastation.

Effect on Our Brothers and Sisters

    A brother evacuating a flooded area

  • None of our brothers or sisters have been killed

  • 4,074 publishers have been displaced

  • 900 homes are currently flooded

  • 180 homes have been destroyed

  • 70 Kingdom Halls and 1 Assembly Hall have been flooded

Relief Efforts

  • 4 Disaster Relief Committees have been appointed

  • Displaced publishers are being provided food, temporary housing, and other necessities

  • Local elders and circuit overseers are shepherding those affected and providing practical assistance

  • All relief efforts are in accordance with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We are grateful to know that despite the critical times in which we live, Jehovah continues to provide his people “shelter on the day of calamity,” both physically and spiritually.—Psalm 27:5.

 

“Colossal” Disaster as Nigeria Experiences Devastating Floods

English
“Colossal” Disaster as Nigeria Experiences Devastating Floods
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702022295/univ/art/702022295_univ_sqr_xl.jpg