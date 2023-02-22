Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Pidgin (West Africa) and Urhobo

On February 12, 2023, Brother Jeffrey Winder, a member of the Governing Body, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Pidgin (West Africa) and Urhobo languages. A total of 559,326 individuals in Nigeria viewed the virtual program, which was streamed to congregations. Immediately following the release, digital copies of the Bible were made available for download. Printed copies will be available later in 2023.

The first Pidgin (West Africa)-speaking congregation was formed in 2015. There are now over 1,100 congregations in Nigeria with many Pidgin (West Africa)-language congregations in other countries, such as England and the United States. Previously, the congregations relied entirely on the English-language version of the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures. One brother said: “In the past, it could be awkward to preach in Pidgin but read the Bible in English. At times, the householder was not able to grasp the point of what we read. Now, we will preach in Pidgin and read the Bible in Pidgin. Because we will read the Bible in the native language of the householder, our message will be even clearer.”

Living in Hope of a Righteous New World, the first booklet translated into Urhobo

The first Urhobo-speaking congregation was established in 1933. In 1968, our brothers translated the first booklet, entitled Living in Hope of a Righteous New World, into Urhobo. Since then, the number of Urhobo-language congregations has grown to 103. The release of the Urhobo New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in natural, easy-to-understand language will be a great blessing to these congregations.

We pray that these translations help many more to “be filled with the accurate knowledge” of God.—Colossians 1:9.