Utrecht, Netherlands—2019 “Love Never Fails”! International Convention

Local Experiences: A brother employed by a cleaning company contracted by the Jaarbeurs Hallencomplex received the following phone call from his operations manager: “We now have a group here doing everything agreed to—on time—tidying the building and arranging their own cleaning to keep things spotless. They will probably return the building in better shape than when we handed it over to them. Really incredible! I have never seen anything like this. They even cleaned parts of the restaurant not in use now! The restrooms constantly have two people on standby; and if anything happens somewhere, in no time, people turn up to resolve it! I have never experienced this before.”