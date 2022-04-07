New World Translation Released in the Karen (S’gaw) Language

On March 27, 2022, Brother Mats Kassholm, a member of the Myanmar Branch Committee, released the digital version of the New World Translation in Karen (S’gaw). The prerecorded program was streamed to an estimated audience of 450. Printed copies will be available in April 2022.

The history of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Myanmar dates back to 1914 when the first Bible Students arrived. Sometime after 1940, the first Karen (S’gaw) publisher was baptized in Myanmar.

The New World Translation will prove to be beneficial because other translations of the Bible into Karen (S’gaw) contain obsolete words that are either difficult to understand or convey an incorrect meaning. For example, one Karen (S’gaw) Bible translates an excerpt from Psalm 72:16 as “a handful of grain in the earth.” However, the New World Translation more accurately renders this verse as “an abundance of grain on the earth.”

This Bible release is a spiritual blessing for Karen (S’gaw)-speaking publishers. We pray that it will help them to remain spiritually strong.—1 Peter 5:10.