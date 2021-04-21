2021 Memorial Commemoration—Myanmar

Since February 2021, Myanmar has experienced civil unrest. In the weeks leading up to the Memorial of Christ’s death, armed conflict broke out in various parts of the country. As a result, many of the 5,102 publishers lost Internet access. The brothers used an alternative way of listening to the Memorial discourse—the telephone.

In one city, heavy gun fire erupted in the streets on the day of the Memorial. Soldiers began searching homes looking for protestors. The brothers found comfort in the words of the yeartext at Isaiah 30:15 to ‘keep calm and show trust in Jehovah.’ They sheltered inside their homes, kept their voices low, dimmed the lights, and observed the Memorial without incident. Despite the unrest, the congregation experienced their highest ever Memorial attendance. Many tied in via the telephone.

Throughout the country, a total of 11,877 persons observed the Memorial, representing almost a 14 percent increase over the previous peak attendance in 2019.

Two sisters with Internet access watch the Memorial discourse on their device. They play the audio through a speaker so that others can listen over the telephone

We are confident that our heavenly Father, Jehovah God, rejoices when he sees our brothers’ determination to continue their spiritual activity despite civil unrest.—Proverbs 27:11.