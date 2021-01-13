JANUARY 13, 2021
MOZAMBIQUE
Tropical Storm Chalane Hits Mozambique
Location
Sofala and Manica provinces in central Mozambique, including areas which had been struck by Cyclone Idai in March 2019
Disaster
Tropical Storm Chalane hit the Mozambique coast on December 30, 2020. Flooding and subsequent landslides caused widespread damage
Effect on our brothers and sisters
Three publishers suffered minor injuries
Property damage
34 homes sustained minor damage
12 homes sustained major damage
16 homes were destroyed
7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
4 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
1 Kingdom Hall was destroyed
Relief efforts
A Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to coordinate local relief efforts, which include providing temporary shelter for the publishers whose homes were destroyed. All the relief efforts are organized in harmony with COVID-19 safety guidelines
We pray that Jehovah will continue to help our brothers and sisters affected by this recent storm.—Psalm 121:2.