Storm Chalane pounds the coast of Mozambique

JANUARY 13, 2021
MOZAMBIQUE

Tropical Storm Chalane Hits Mozambique

Location

Sofala and Manica provinces in central Mozambique, including areas which had been struck by Cyclone Idai in March 2019

Disaster

  • Tropical Storm Chalane hit the Mozambique coast on December 30, 2020. Flooding and subsequent landslides caused widespread damage

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • Three publishers suffered minor injuries

Property damage

  • 34 homes sustained minor damage

  • 12 homes sustained major damage

  • 16 homes were destroyed

  • 7 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

  • 4 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  • 1 Kingdom Hall was destroyed

Relief efforts

  • A Disaster Relief Committee was appointed to coordinate local relief efforts, which include providing temporary shelter for the publishers whose homes were destroyed. All the relief efforts are organized in harmony with COVID-19 safety guidelines

We pray that Jehovah will continue to help our brothers and sisters affected by this recent storm.—Psalm 121:2.

