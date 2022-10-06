The New World Translation Released in Sena

On October 2, 2022, Brother David Amorim, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Holy Scriptures in Sena. The Bible was released during a prerecorded program, which many publishers viewed at their local Kingdom Hall. The program was also broadcast on a national television channel and 14 radio stations.

Sena is spoken in Mozambique in four provinces: Manica, Sofala, Tete, and Zambezia. Sena is also spoken in some parts of Malawi.

The Sena remote translation office is located in Beira, Mozambique

This is the first time Jehovah’s Witnesses have translated the complete New World Translation into an indigenous language of Mozambique. Prior to this release, portions of the Bible were available in Sena, but they are expensive and use archaic language.

We rejoice with our Sena-speaking brothers and sisters for this special blessing from Jehovah.—Proverbs 10:22.