Skip to content

Log In (opens new window)
Search JW.ORG

JUNE 29, 2021
MOZAMBIQUE

New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nyungwe

New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nyungwe

On June 27, 2021, Brother Adão Costa, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Nyungwe language. The Bible was released in digital format during a prerecorded program that was streamed to more than 2,600 publishers. The program was also broadcast on a national television station and on various local radio stations.

Project Highlights

  • Nyungwe is spoken primarily in northwestern Mozambique in the Tete Province

  • An estimated 400,000 people speak Nyungwe

  • It took 6 translators 2 years to complete the translation

Brother Costa states: “For many years, the Bible was not available in the Nyungwe language. So our Nyungwe-speaking brothers and sisters would use a Chichewa translation of the Bible. This created real challenges because many Chichewa words and expressions were misunderstood.”

Prior to the Bible release, one member of the translation team said: “Publishers will jump for joy when they receive this Bible. For them, it will seem like a dream, a miracle from Jehovah. And they will thank Jehovah very much.”

We pray that this Bible will help many more sincere individuals benefit from its message.—Revelation 22:17.

NEWS RELEASES

New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nyungwe

English
New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nyungwe
https://assetsnffrgf-a.akamaihd.net/assets/m/702021189/univ/wpub/702021189_univ_sqr_xl.jpg