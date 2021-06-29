New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nyungwe

Nyungwe is spoken primarily in northwestern Mozambique in the Tete Province

An estimated 400,000 people speak Nyungwe

It took 6 translators 2 years to complete the translation

Brother Costa states: “For many years, the Bible was not available in the Nyungwe language. So our Nyungwe-speaking brothers and sisters would use a Chichewa translation of the Bible. This created real challenges because many Chichewa words and expressions were misunderstood.”

Prior to the Bible release, one member of the translation team said: “Publishers will jump for joy when they receive this Bible. For them, it will seem like a dream, a miracle from Jehovah. And they will thank Jehovah very much.”

We pray that this Bible will help many more sincere individuals benefit from its message.—Revelation 22:17.