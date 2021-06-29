JUNE 29, 2021
MOZAMBIQUE
New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Nyungwe
On June 27, 2021, Brother Adão Costa, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Nyungwe language. The Bible was released in digital format during a prerecorded program that was streamed to more than 2,600 publishers. The program was also broadcast on a national television station and on various local radio stations.
Project Highlights
Nyungwe is spoken primarily in northwestern Mozambique in the Tete Province
An estimated 400,000 people speak Nyungwe
It took 6 translators 2 years to complete the translation
Brother Costa states: “For many years, the Bible was not available in the Nyungwe language. So our Nyungwe-speaking brothers and sisters would use a Chichewa translation of the Bible. This created real challenges because many Chichewa words and expressions were misunderstood.”
Prior to the Bible release, one member of the translation team said: “Publishers will jump for joy when they receive this Bible. For them, it will seem like a dream, a miracle from Jehovah. And they will thank Jehovah very much.”
We pray that this Bible will help many more sincere individuals benefit from its message.—Revelation 22:17.