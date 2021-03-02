Jehovah’s Witnesses Reach Translation Milestone With Bible Release in Mozambique

The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in the Ndau language on February 28, 2021. With this release, the New World Translation is now available in whole or in part in 200 languages. Additionally, just one day earlier, on February 27, The Bible—The Gospel According to Matthew was released in Chuabo.

Brother Amaro Teixeira, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released both translations in digital format during a prerecorded program that was streamed to publishers. Additionally, the program was broadcast on a national TV station and various local radio stations. The Bible—The Gospel According to Matthew released in Chuabo will also be available in a 64-page brochure for the benefit of those who have limited access to digital formats.

Chuabo is spoken by 1.4 million people in the Zambezia Province. A total of 492 publishers serve in the Chuabo-language field.

Brother Nicholas Ahladis, who works with Translation Services at World Headquarters, states: “The Chuabo translation of the book of Matthew is a huge step forward. The previous translation was hard to obtain and difficult to understand.”

Ndau is a language spoken in central Mozambique by some 1.1 million people, including 1,500 publishers.

During the project, the Ndau translation work was directly affected by three major disasters. In 2019, Cyclone Idai devastated Mozambique. The following year, along with the rest of the world, Mozambique had to deal with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Then in early 2021, Cyclone Eloise wreaked further havoc on the country. Despite these unique challenges, the five-member translation team completed its work in two and a half years.

One member of the Ndau translation team explains: “When I look at the result, amid all the challenges, I still cannot believe that this was achieved. For me, it is a miracle. It was far beyond our capacities and expectations. All praise rightly goes to Jehovah.”

Brother Ahladis continues: “Our Ndau-speaking brothers, including the translators, have experienced many trials in recent times, which delayed the Bible project. But now, this easy-to-understand version of the Christian Greek Scriptures will be a great reward for our brothers and will bring the Ndau-speaking community much encouragement and comfort.”

Brother Geoffrey Jackson, a member of the Governing Body, says: “Each Bible project involves sacrifice and challenges. After the trials that the Ndau translation team has experienced during the project, including natural disasters, it seems fitting that the Christian Greek Scriptures in Ndau marks the 200th language for the New World Translation. We are sure that this Bible will be a great blessing to the large Ndau-speaking community in Mozambique.”

We rejoice with our brothers over the release of these Bibles during the ongoing pandemic. Clearly, nothing can prevent Jehovah from accomplishing his will.—Isaiah 43:13.