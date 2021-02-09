FEBRUARY 9, 2021
MOZAMBIQUE
Cyclone Eloise Causes Devastation in Mozambique
Location
Provinces of Gaza, Inhambane, Manica, Sofala, and Zambezia
Disaster
Strong winds and heavy rains pummeled five provinces in Mozambique on January 23, 2021, causing widespread devastation
Effect on our brothers and sisters
3 publishers were injured
13 people were displaced
Property damage
9 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage
9 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage
3 Kingdom Halls were destroyed
53 homes sustained minor damage
41 homes sustained heavy damage
10 homes were destroyed
Relief efforts
Before the cyclone made landfall, the Mozambique branch recommended that all publishers in vulnerable areas evacuate to safer areas
The branch has appointed four Disaster Relief Committees to coordinate the necessary relief efforts, including temporary shelter for those displaced
Circuit overseers in the affected areas are providing practical and spiritual support to the publishers
All the relief efforts are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols
We look forward to the time when God’s Kingdom puts an end to disasters and the suffering they cause.—Matthew 6:10.