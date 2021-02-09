Skip to content

Clockwise from top: Damaged Kingdom Hall in Chipangara; damaged Kingdom Hall in Muxungue; flooding in Sofala Province

FEBRUARY 9, 2021
MOZAMBIQUE

Cyclone Eloise Causes Devastation in Mozambique

Location

Provinces of Gaza, Inhambane, Manica, Sofala, and Zambezia

Disaster

  • Strong winds and heavy rains pummeled five provinces in Mozambique on January 23, 2021, causing widespread devastation

Effect on our brothers and sisters

  • 3 publishers were injured

  • 13 people were displaced

Property damage

  • 9 Kingdom Halls sustained minor damage

  • 9 Kingdom Halls sustained major damage

  • 3 Kingdom Halls were destroyed

  • 53 homes sustained minor damage

  • 41 homes sustained heavy damage

  • 10 homes were destroyed

Relief efforts

  • Before the cyclone made landfall, the Mozambique branch recommended that all publishers in vulnerable areas evacuate to safer areas

  • The branch has appointed four Disaster Relief Committees to coordinate the necessary relief efforts, including temporary shelter for those displaced

  • Circuit overseers in the affected areas are providing practical and spiritual support to the publishers

  • All the relief efforts are adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols

We look forward to the time when God’s Kingdom puts an end to disasters and the suffering they cause.—Matthew 6:10.

 

