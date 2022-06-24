Christian Greek Scriptures Released in the Lomwe Language

On June 19, 2022, Brother Patrick Hecker, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in the Lomwe language. The Bible was released digitally during a prerecorded program. Most publishers in the Lomwe-speaking congregations attended the program at their respective Kingdom Halls, where each attendee also received a printed copy of the Bible.

Bibles in Lomwe have been available since 1930, but they are expensive and use archaic language. Accuracy was another problem. For example, in available translations, Luke 23:43 is conveyed: “In fact, I tell you today, you will be with me in the heavens.” The New World Translation more accurately states: “Truly I tell you today, you will be with me in Paradise.”

Publishers from the Mugeba Congregation display their Bibles

One of the translators said about this new release: “The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Lomwe is clear and easy to read. No doubt the brothers will readily understand the meaning of the scriptures and feel motivated to put into practice what they learn.”

We are confident that this release will help our brothers and sisters continue to care for their own spiritual needs and assist those they meet in the ministry.—Matthew 5:3.