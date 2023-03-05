Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Ronga

On March 5, 2023, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in the Ronga language during a special meeting held in the National Stadium of Zimpeto, located in Maputo, Mozambique. Brother Castro Salvado, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the Bible to an audience of 3,150. This was the first in-person Bible release event held in Mozambique since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Those who attended the event in person received printed copies of the Bible.

Ronga is the native language of at least 618,000 people and is spoken throughout the province of Maputo in Mozambique. Although there are already Bible translations in the Ronga language, several of these use spelling and diacritics that are no longer understood by most readers.

Regarding this recent Bible release, one translator states: “I am very grateful for this provision! I know that my brothers and sisters are so happy to have a simple and easy-to-read translation of the Bible. It will enable us to hear Jehovah speak directly to our hearts.”

We rejoice with our brothers over this release and pray for Jehovah’s continued blessing on the Ronga-language field.—Romans 12:15.