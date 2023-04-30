Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Gitonga

On April 30, 2023, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in the Gitonga language during a special meeting held at a venue located in Maxixe, Inhambane Province, Mozambique. Brother Wayne Wridgway, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the Bible to an audience of 920. Those in attendance received printed copies of the Bible. The digital format was also made available for download.

The Gitonga language originated in Inhambane Province in Mozambique. Those who live there are known for their hospitality and welcoming spirit. Gitonga is the native language of some 327,000 people from various regions of this province, namely Homoíne, Jangamo, Maxixe, and Morrumbene.

The Gitonga remote translation office located in Maxixe, Inhambane Province, Mozambique

Previously, publishers found that translations of the Bible in Gitonga were difficult to understand. With this new release, our brothers and sisters are happy to have access to a translation that makes the Bible’s message clear. One translator expressed: “A loving father communicates with his children using natural and simple words. In a similar way, native Gitonga speakers will easily understand the words of our loving Father, Jehovah, in this translation of the Bible.”

When releasing the Bible, Brother Wridgway stated: “If we want a close friendship with God, not only do we need to talk to him every day through prayer but we also need to listen to him every day as he speaks to us through his Word, the Bible. We encourage you to begin reading your copy of the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures as soon as possible and make daily Bible reading your habit.”

We rejoice with our brothers and sisters over this release and pray for Jehovah’s continued blessing on the Gitonga-language field.—Romans 12:15.