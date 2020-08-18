Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Changana and Macua

On the weekend of August 15 and 16, 2020, the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures was released in electronic format in the Changana and Macua languages to publishers in Mozambique. Over 8,000 publishers speak Changana and more than 1,700 speak Macua.

Brother David Amorim, a member of the Mozambique Branch Committee, released the Bibles in a prerecorded program, which was streamed to publishers. Additionally, our brothers received approval to broadcast the program on a TV station and over 30 radio stations.

Changana is spoken primarily in the two southernmost provinces of Mozambique by an estimated 1.9 million people. It is closely related to the Tsonga language, which is spoken by people in neighboring South Africa.

The territory of the Macua people is located in the northern provinces of Mozambique. Macua is spoken by an estimated 5.8 million people and is the most widely spoken indigenous language of Mozambique.

For years, publishers in these language groups found it very challenging to access the Bible. Bibles were costly, and in some cases, stores that sold Bibles were reluctant to sell them to Jehovah’s Witnesses. One translator recalls: “I have seen congregations with only one Bible that was kept in the Kingdom Hall for use by the speakers and those taking part in weekly assignments.”

We rejoice with our brothers and sisters who received the Christian Greek Scriptures in Changana and Macua. We know that these Bibles will be instrumental in helping people come to “an accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:3, 4.