Jehovah’s Witnesses Gain Legal Registration in Monaco

On November 19, 2022, Jehovah’s Witnesses were officially granted legal registration in Monaco. This legal development comes after two favorable judgments from the Supreme Court of Monaco and a decision from the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR).

Less than two years after our brothers filed the application with the ECHR, the ECHR communicated the case to the government of Monaco for its response.

After a case is communicated to the government, the parties first try to negotiate and reach a friendly settlement. The government of Monaco responded favorably. On December 9, 2021, the ECHR issued a decision accepting a friendly settlement in which the government of Monaco would legally register our organization with no restrictions on our worship. The government also agreed to pay our legal fees, amounting to over 35,000 euros ($40,000 U.S.).

On November 16, 2022, the government of Monaco issued a document confirming registration of the Association Monégasque pour le Culte des Témoins de Jéhovah (Monaco Association for the Worship of Jehovah’s Witnesses). That document was published in the official Journal of Monaco on November 18, 2022.

We rejoice that our brothers and sisters in the principality of Monaco can worship without government restrictions. We thank Jehovah for this long-awaited legal recognition.—Philippians 1:7.