Release of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Marshallese

On May 19, 2019, Jehovah’s Witnesses released the New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Marshallese at a special event held at The University of the South Pacific in Majuro, Marshall Islands. Also tied in was an audience at a Kingdom Hall on the island of Ebeye, located over 440 kilometers (273 mi) from Majuro.

A total of 339 were in attendance for the special meeting, including the 151 publishers who serve in four congregations in the Marshall Islands. These publishers, along with the 325 publishers who serve in the Marshallese-language field in the United States, will be able to use this translation at their meetings, in their personal study, and in the ministry. There are an estimated 61,000 Marshallese speakers worldwide.

One brother who assisted with the translation project explains: “The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Marshallese is the first modern-day translation in this language that restores Jehovah’s name in all of the places where it belongs. It is a translation that brothers and sisters can trust, and it will help them to continue growing in their love for Jehovah.”

We are happy to hear about this recent release. It is evidence that Jehovah is blessing the translation work in many different language groups, “both small and great.”—Psalm 49:1, 2.