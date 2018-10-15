On October 23, Mexico was hit with two natural disasters, Tropical Storm Vicente and Hurricane Willa. Vicente caused severe flooding and mudslides in southern Mexico that killed 11 people. Willa battered the Pacific coast of Mexico with heavy rainfall and wind speeds measured at 193 kilometers per hour (120 mph), forcing 4,250 people to evacuate from areas impacted by the hurricane.

The Central America branch, which coordinates the work in Mexico, reports that no brothers or sisters lost their lives or were injured in either of these storms. However, in the state of Nayarit, 118 publishers were evacuated from their homes to higher ground. In Sinaloa, one Kingdom Hall and the homes of several brothers were flooded. The homes of five Witness families in Michoacán were also flooded. Local brothers and sisters have already cleaned the flooded homes and Kingdom Hall and made necessary repairs.

We pray that our brothers and sisters in Mexico affected by these storms continue to endure, remembering the hope we all share of a future in which natural disasters will no longer occur.—2 Corinthians 6:4.