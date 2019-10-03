The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures Released in Zapotec (Isthmus)

The New World Translation of the Christian Greek Scriptures in Zapotec (Isthmus) was released on September 27, 2019, at a regional convention held in San Blas Atempa, Oaxaca, Mexico, to a grateful audience of 1,983. Brother Joel Izaguirre of the Central America Branch Committee introduced this new release, which notably is the first Bible translated into Zapotec (Isthmus) that contains the divine name, Jehovah.

While working on this project, the translators faced some unique challenges. Soon after the team moved in to their remote translation office (RTO), political and social turmoil erupted in the area. Violent mobs blocked the entrances to the city. The situation remained volatile for an entire month, causing food shortages. Thankfully, our brothers from surrounding villages donated produce from their farms to the translators. The translators faced another obstacle when an 8.2-magnitude earthquake ravaged the city on September 7, 2017, and rendered the RTO unsafe. The Central America branch quickly arranged to move the translators to the branch office. Additionally, a member of the Governing Body arranged to meet with the entire translation team via videoconference to give spiritual encouragement.

This new Bible translation will undoubtedly draw many more Zapotec people to “come to an accurate knowledge of truth.”—1 Timothy 2:3, 4.